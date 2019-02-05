AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora firefighters saved a dog that fell through thin ice on Tuesday. CBS4 YouReporter David Testroet took pictures of the rescue.

Firefighters responded to Olympic Park at Yale and Chambers. They say the dog’s owner didn’t go into the water.

Testroet tells CBS4 first the dog, named Little Man, swam away from firefighters and tried to get to its owner. But, the dog got tired and the ice rescue team helped him get a footing on solid ice.

“Little Man” was warmed up and comforted with blankets before running back to its owner.

Way to go Engine10 and Tower6! These crews rescued “Little Man” from icy waters today near Chambers/Yale. Glad to report this cute Australian Shepherd is doing great tonight! So proud to serve people & pets in the community. pic.twitter.com/1eAfVU4s7x — Aurora Fire Rescue (@AuroraFireDpt) February 6, 2019

