LIVE VIDEOWatch President Donald Trump's State of the Union speech (CBSN Coverage)
  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMCBS News: State of the Union 2019
    9:00 PMThe World's Best
    10:00 PMCBS4 News at 10
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Aurora, Aurora Fire Department, Olympic Park

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora firefighters saved a dog that fell through thin ice on Tuesday. CBS4 YouReporter David Testroet took pictures of the rescue.

(credit: David Testroet)

Firefighters responded to Olympic Park at Yale and Chambers. They say the dog’s owner didn’t go into the water.

(credit: David Testroet)

Testroet tells CBS4 first the dog, named Little Man, swam away from firefighters and tried to get to its owner. But, the dog got tired and the ice rescue team helped him get a footing on solid ice.

(credit: David Testroet)

“Little Man” was warmed up and comforted with blankets before running back to its owner.

 

OLYMPIC PARK

3:55

DOGS OWNER …. DIDN’T GO IN THE WATER.

DOG TRIED SWIMMING AWAY FROM THE FIREFIGHTERS AND TRIED TO GET TO THE OWNER…

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s