



– Colorado Gov. Jared Polis wants to meet with both officials from Denver Public Schools and the Denver Classroom Teachers Association. He wants to try and break their stalemate over contracts and wages.

The two groups have been going back and forth for more than a year. After failed attempts at negotiations in January, the teacher’s union announced it planned to strike.

They attempted to negotiate again Thursday night, but ended the meeting early.

On Monday, the state sent a letter to the union saying it respects teacher’s right to strike, but it is working to help both come to an agreement.

The union responded to that letter Monday afternoon with a statement in part:

“Denver teachers do not want the state to intervene in a strike because state officials cannot appreciate the full measure of concerns we have with the way DPS pays its teachers and SSP’s,” said DCTA President Henry Roman.

“Every day the state delays its decision on whether or not to intervene is another day our teachers are denied their right to strike. That is the only remaining tool at our disposal to fix the entire pay system that is hurting Denver students and driving down our competitiveness to attract and retain quality teachers,” Roman said.

The state has until Feb. 11 to announce whether it will intervene.

