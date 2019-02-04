  • CBS4On Air

DETROIT (AP) — Andre Drummond scored 14 of his season-high 27 points in the third quarter and the Detroit Pistons snapped Denver’s six-game winning streak, beating the Nuggets 129-103 on Monday night.

DETROIT, MICHIGAN – FEBRUARY 04: Ish Smith #14 of the Detroit Pistons passes away from Will Barton #5 of the Denver Nuggets during the second half at Little Caesars Arena on February 04, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. Detroit won the game 129-103. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Detroit blew a 25-point lead in a loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday, but the Pistons poured it on this time. Blake Griffin added 17 points for Detroit, and Reggie Jackson scored 14.

Trey Lyles had 20 points for the Nuggets, who dropped out of a tie with Golden State for the best record in the Western Conference.

DETROIT, MICHIGAN – FEBRUARY 04: Andre Drummond #0 of the Detroit Pistons gets a first half shot off past Mason Plumlee #24 of the Denver Nuggets at Little Caesars Arena on February 04, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Denver was without forward Paul Millsap, sidelined by right ankle soreness, and the Nuggets were also missing Gary Harris (right adductor strain) and Jamal Murray (left ankle sprain). Denver looked sharp early, scoring 36 points in the first quarter, but the Nuggets managed only 19 in the second and trailed 68-55 at halftime.

Detroit’s collapse against the Clippers began toward the end of the third quarter, but that didn’t happen this time. The Pistons were up 97-83 after three. Stanley Johnson then opened the fourth with a three-point play and a 3-pointer, and Luke Kennard added a 3 of his own to push the lead to 23.

DETROIT, MICHIGAN – FEBRUARY 04: Trey Lyles #7 of the Denver Nuggets looks to pass around Zaza Pachulia #27 of the Detroit Pistons during the first half at Little Caesars Arena on February 04, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

DEPTH

Detroit’s bench was outscored 80-17 in the loss to the Clippers, but the Pistons turned that around in a big way against the short-handed Nuggets. Detroit’s reserves finished with a 60-28 edge. Johnson scored 21 points, and Langston Galloway added 18 for the Pistons. Kennard finished with 14.

TIP-INS

Nuggets: All five Denver starters scored in double figures, led by Monte Morris with 18 points.

Pistons: Drummond’s previous season high was 26 points, and on Monday he had 27 through three quarters.

UP NEXT

Nuggets: Visit the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday night.

Pistons: Visit the New York Knicks on Tuesday night.

By NOAH TRISTER

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.) 

