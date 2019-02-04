ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in solving a murder. It was at 7:11 in the morning of Jan. 18 when the call came in — a man lying on the ground dead in front of an apartment building.

He had been ambushed and shot multiple times. Gunshots were heard about an hour earlier.

“Have you been able to determine any kind of a possible motive?” CBS4’s Rick Sallinger asked Capt. Jared Rowlison.

“We have not and that’s one of the puzzling pieces of this case. We don’t know why this happened,” he replied.

Mark Daniel Davis, 48, was disabled from arthritis and walked with a cane. He was a father of six children.

“It’s senseless. The man, Mark Davis, did not appear to have any enemies, nothing to believe someone had it out for him. It’s alarming,” said Investigator Kal Gatchis said in a news conference.

It’s believed a hand gun was used to kill him. Given the time that it occurred and the location outside an apartment complex, it’s believed someone must have seen something.

“From what we know about Mark, he is a person who kept to himself… close to his family. We don’t know why this would have happened,” Rowlison said.

There have been leads, but it appears they have dried up. That is why investigators are now appealing to the public for help in solving this so far mysterious crime.

Anyone with any information is being asked to call CrimeStoppers at 720-913-STOP. There is a $2,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.