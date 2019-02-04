



The Mad Hatters of Arvada are making a crazy, big impact on the community.

“Last Saturday, we got just about 100 hats from our group,” said Barbara Lambright. “Some knit, some crocheted, and there’s about 10 of us in the group, and this year we’ve made about 1,000 hats.”

The Mad Hatters formed out of a rosary group at the Shrine of St. Anne’s Catholic Church in Olde Town Arvada. The group made 19,000 rosaries that are sent around the world and wanted to do something for the local community.

“We’re teaching them how to loom knit, and they take it from there. They make lots and lots of rosaries and lots and lots of hats,” said Lambright.

The hats have been distributed to schoolchildren and organizations that help people experiencing homelessness. But last week, with a few hundred hats in surplus, the Mad Hatters dropped off hats and scarfs so people can stay warm when they need it most.

Special thanks to Shrine of St. Anne’s “Mad Hatters” for donating 4 bags of handmade hats and scarfs.These will be carried on our rigs and be given to those in need after a fire, medical call or in a moment of needed comfort. If interested in helping or donating – contact SA’s. pic.twitter.com/1MTXDA88NI — Arvada Fire Protection District (@ArvadaFire) February 4, 2019

Arvada Fire plans to make packets to keep on their engines so victims of fires or car crashes can stay warm.

“It really is amazing, and we’re just so thrilled to do it,” said Lambright.

The group is always looking for help and yarn for more hats; you can contact them through Shrine of St. Anne.