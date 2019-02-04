



– Volunteers are stamping Valentine’s Day cards in Loveland for the city’s annual stamping program. This is the 73rd year for the event.

The stamping program allows cards to be postmarked with a special cachet on cards from around the nation and the world.

Volunteers got started on Monday morning. Gov. Jared Polis was there to highlight Loveland’s place in Colorado.

“Loveland is really famous for several things. It’s famous for its public art, we have this brand new art that features heart locks and of course if’s famous for being part of people’s Valentine’s Day. People from all over the country and world have their Valentine’s Day cards stamped here so there’s something extra special that says Loveland, Colorado on it,” said Polis.

More than 100,000 cards are stamped and sent on to loved ones

To get the stamp, you can send the City of Loveland a pre-addressed and pre-stamped envelope in a larger first-class envelope. That process allows your Valentine card to be marked with an extra special stamp.

Those cards need to get to the city by Feb. 7. You can send them to:

Postmaster – Attention Valentines

446 E. 29th St., Loveland, CO 80538-9998

