



– The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help after a disabled man was shot multiple times and left to die on the ground in front of an apartment building in Centennial. Investigators say 48-year-old Mark Daniel Davis, a father of six, was ambushed and murdered.

Davis was found dead in the 14400 block of East Fremont Avenue, near Jordan and Arapahoe roads on Friday, Jan. 18. Investigators believe he was shot at about 5:30 a.m.

There is no suspect information. The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office is expected to hold a news conference Monday afternoon to make a plea for anyone with information about the case to come forward.

Anyone with information about his death or activity in the area that morning is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720.913.STOP (7867) or the ACSO tip line at 720.874.TIPS (8477.) There is up to a $2,000 reward for tips leading to the arrest and conviction of the shooter.