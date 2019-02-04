Get ready for snow again in Colorado! After a week full of mild temperatures, we’re also in for much colder temperatures.

Snow will head for the high country starting on Tuesday, we have Winter Storm Watches in place starting on Tuesday evening for all mountain areas from the northwest to the south west.

Most areas are in for a good shot of snow, which could mean some tougher travel conditions Tuesday through Wednesday. Areas in northwestern, southwestern, and central Colorado could pick up 12 to 18 inches or more of snow. Add in 55 mph winds, and we are looking at low visibility.

Areas like the tunnels, Berthoud Pass, and Breckenridge might only see 6 to 12 inches of snow. They’ll still have to deal with the wind.

Denver and the Front Range will get in on the snow action on Wednesday evening and into Thursday morning. We should stay between 1 to 4 inches of snow, but northern Colorado could see a bit more.

We’ll also see much colder temperatures, we’ll drop to the 30s and 20s.