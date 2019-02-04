  • CBS4On Air

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– The Denver Broncos and UCHealth are teaming up to raise awareness about the importance of self-care. Over the weekend the team’s training center was filled with women.

(credit: CBS)

More than 300 women filled the Broncos practice field Saturday with the Broncos cheerleaders for a workout and health screening. There were also motivational speakers and workshops on setting goals.

It was all to encourage women to keep their minds and bodies in the best shape possible.

(credit: CBS)

“I just had son a couple of months ago, so this is really the first day I’ve been able to come out and really give myself some self-care,” Jordan Smith said, an attendee of the event. “I made it a priority; I got a baby sitter for the morning and we’re doing it.”

(credit: CBS)

UCHealth officials say they hope women got inspiration from the event, and learned about resources to help live a healthy life.

