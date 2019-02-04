  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Colorado Bureau of Investigation, Colorado Missing Persons Day, State Capitol


DENVER (CBS4) – The Colorado Bureau of Investigation, state lawmakers and families held a ceremony at the State Capitol on Monday for Colorado Missing Persons Day. The ceremony raised awareness for the 524 people who are currently missing in the state.

(credit: CBS)

Sen. Jerry Sonnenberg read a Missing Person Resolution at the start of the Senate session on Monday. Then, after the session ended, officials and families stood on the west steps as the name of each person was read aloud.

(credit: CBS)

John Ortiz’s family was there. His sister, Jessica, disappeared from Pueblo in 2007. John had an emotional plea for anyone who knows where she might be.

“I ask that you please come forward. People don’t understand how hard it is, or hard it is to get national attention or attention on a missing person. I’m just living a nightmare and this nightmare just don’t want to go away,” he said.

John Ortiz (credit: CBS)

John and his family set up a Facebook page to keep the search for his sister alive.

(credit: CBS)

“It is my honor and privilege to join the families of those missing in Colorado, and to offer the continued support and resources of the CBI in addressing this critical issue,” said CBI Director John Camper.

LINK: 

