



– A report is describing allegations of sexual misconduct against a former spiritual leader in Boulder. Sakyong Mipham Rinpoche stepped away from his role as head of Shambhala last summer.

According to the Denver Post, the 64-page report describes two credible allegations of sexual misconduct. A Canadian law firm conducted the investigation which found Rinpoche abused his power.

The leader of the Buddhist community stepped aside from his role as head of Shambhala in July 2018 after the allegations surfaced. He wrote a letter to followers acknowledging how his past relationships caused harm.

According to a Shambhala spokesperson, Rinpoche is expected to make a public statement soon.