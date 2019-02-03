



Hundreds of thousands of people around the world, including some in Denver, are celebrating the Chinese New Year. The Year of the Pig officially starts on Tuesday.

The Denver Chinese School performed inside the City Point Church on Saturday. Students ranging in age from toddlers to adults got on stage to showcase Chinese culture, language and art.

The Park Hill Supermarket also held a big celebration on Saturday. Volunteers from the Colorado Asian Cultural Heritage Center performed the traditional lion and dragon dances.

Members say it’s a way to stay immersed in their culture while sharing it with others.

“I think it’s really important for the community because it’s a way for the community to come together. Earlier today we see people from all types of backgrounds here, and I think it’s a good way to express how diverse Colorado is, culturally and artistically,” said Gina Lafferty, a spokeswoman for the Colorado Asian Cultural Heritage Center.

The group will have more performances later this month.