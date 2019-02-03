



– Broncos star linebacker Von Miller broke down the Rams-Patriots matchup on CBS a few hours before the start of Super Bowl LIII. Miller shared what he considers to be the secret for teams to beat Tom Brady like Denver did en route to Super Bowl 50.

“The secret is you have to get to (Brady),” Miller said. “If you don’t get to him, if you don’t take him off the spot, it’s just not going to happen. You’ve got to get pressure up the middle, pressure up the outside.”

“You don’t have to sack him, but you’ve just got to get to him.”

Secondly, Miller also said defenses like the Rams will only be able slow Brady and the Patriots with tight coverage.

“You have to get him off his first read, let him sit back there (in the pocket) a little bit, hopefully sack him a couple of times and you’d be good,” Miller said.

When the Broncos beat the Patriots in the AFC Championship game on Jan. 24, 2016 Wade Phillips was the defensive coordinator. Now he’s the Rams defensive coordinator.

“Having Coach Phillips is essential,” said Miller.

“He has a defense that’s designed to beat Tom Brady from the inside out.”