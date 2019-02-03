(CBS4) – It sure was nice to see Peyton Manning tossing the football during the CBS broadcast of Super Bowl LIII Sunday evening. It’s too bad it was just for an ad.

The former Broncos quarterback appeared with numerous other NFL stars — former and current — in a 2 minute commercial that promoted the NFL’s upcoming 100th season. The ad which aired at halftime is set in a conference room with a giant layer cake, and Manning and most of the other players have tuxedos on for a banquet.

But things go wrong at the gala in a hurry, and soon there’s chaos with a golden football being tossed around the room and objects everywhere getting smashed.

Broncos star linebacker Von Miller appears and delivers a hit that sends a player flying into the cake. And down it goes.

See the ad in its entirety below:

The ad also features Colorado high school standout Christian McCaffrey, now a star on the Carolina Panthers.

Unfortunately for everyone in Broncos Country, the ad reminds us that Manning remains very much retired as a player. After his big throw, he winces and grabs his shoulder, saying “That hurt.”

On Friday Von Miller tweeted out a photo of him holding a golden NFL 100 football. At the time it wasn’t clear what that was all about, but now we know. The outfit is the same one he wore in the ad.