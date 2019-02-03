LONGMONT, Colo. (CBS4) – A bicyclist died after crashing with a train in Longmont. Police officers and firefighters responded to Ken Pratt Boulevard and Nelson Road on Sunday afternoon.

That intersection was closed for a few hours while officers investigated.

Police officials tell CBS4 the train was heading east on the tracks, and sounded its horn as it approached and crossed through the intersection. They also say the signals were functioning, and the crossing arms were down.

Investigators say the bicyclist, who has not been identified, was walking his bike on the north sidewalk and then crossed the tracks in front of the train.