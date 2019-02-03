DENVER (CBS4) — The families of children previously sent out of state for treatment of certain behavioral challenges have a new hope for keeping the kids closer to home.

The Laradon School opened a new facility, the Calabrese Youth Center, at the end of January. It is a 24-hour residential program to youth ages 11-18 with intellectual, emotional, social or behavioral disabilities or problems. The client can stay at the center for up to a year.

Before this center opened, Colorado tax payers were paying for these children to receive treatment out-of-state. By bringing them home, Colorado saves money. And families can stay together.

Seven kids can be housed at once, for up to a year each.

The center is located on Laradon’s 9.2-acre campus, which is already equipped with a playground, gymnasium, kitchen and dining areas, laundry facilities, and specialized staff.

Parents of qualified children are encouraged to apply.