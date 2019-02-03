DENVER (CBS4) – Friendly, happy-go-lucky (and sometimes clumsy) Golden Retrievers were on parade in Golden Colorado Sunday. It was International Golden Retriever Day.

“Golden Retrievers are just such a fun breed to have,” said Kathleen Madura, a Golden owner.

If you were in Golden on Sunday, you could have all the wrestling and “nose boops” you could handle.

More than 1,000 Golden Retrievers took over Main Street to celebrate the international day named for them.

“Hey man, we got Goldens in Golden. Sixty two degrees… blue sky. Perfect time to set a record for the number of Goldens,” said Kevin Shipley the Executive Director of Golden Retriever Rescue of The Rockies.

They organized the event with the goal of trying to break the record number of Golden Retrievers in one place at one time which unofficially sat at 361 dogs.

It was also an opportunity for Goldens and Golden lovers to walk and bask in the sun.

“It’s really fun to see all the different varieties of the Goldens, and I had no idea there would be this many at all,” Kathleen said.

She brought her family to the event to spend time with their fur babies, Maverick and Bentley. She says this was too good of an opportunity to pass up.

“We’re big time Golden lovers so to be in Golden, Colorado and get an opportunity to see all the other Goldens around… we had to come,” she said.

The day consisted of a short walk down Main Street followed by a picture underneath Golden’s iconic arch. If you want to rescue a dog, these folks have a suggestion on what type is the best.

“You should always get a Golden!” said Kathleen.