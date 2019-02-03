



Denver-based Floyd’s Barber Shop opened their 28th location in the city, this weekend, and offered $5 cuts as part of their celebration. All proceeds from the weekend were given to local nonprofit “Youth on Record.”

The organization keeps music education in Denver schools and the community.

“Music is our motif,” said Robert O’Brien, co-founder of Floyds.

O’Brien, who said they now serve customers in 13 states, says music has always impacted popular hairstyles. Citing Elvis, Justin Bieber and more as examples, O’Brien said he wanted to make sure the grand opening of his newest barber shop let hair finally impact music in return.

By giving money to Youth on Record, Floyd’s hoped to encourage more kids to pursue music.

“It’s a win-win all the way around,” said Andrea Viarrial-Murphey, Director of Visibility for Youth on Record. “Music provides an outlet for teenagers to express themselves.”

To celebrate the opening of their Union Station shop, Floyd’s allowed participants with Youth on Record to play at their opening party. Musicians, like Bailey Elora, said the proceeds from the opening would help them move forward with music careers.

“(Youth on Record is) my favorite organization. They do so much good in the community,” Elora told CBS4’s Dillon Thomas. “High school is tough. And, it is really nice to have those teachers and musicians there to help you. It really helps you express everything you are feeling. The more you are able to express things, the less stressed you are.”

Floyd’s expected to raise more than $1,000 with their $5 special, all of which was expected to be put toward music education in the city.

LINK: Youth On Record