



GAME ON:

— You don’t have to master magic tricks or have the Pinterest-perfect appetizer to wow your fellow Broncos fans during Super Bowl LIII. CBS4’s Eric Christiansen compiled these five Broncos Super Bowl trivia questions. Turn them into a game for your friends, or impress them with your amazing knowledge!

Question 1: Who scored the Broncos’ first touchdown in a Super Bowl?

Answer 1: Rob Lytle, Super Bowl 12

Question 2: Which Bronco has the most tackles in a Super Bowl?

Answer 2: Danny Trevathan, SB 48

Question 3: Which Broncos kicker booted the team’s longest field goal in a Super Bowl?

Answer 3: Jason Elam, 51 yards, Super Bowl 32

Question 4: How many times did the Broncos sack Cam Newton in Super Bowl 50?

Answer 4: Seven [7]

Question 5: Who were the MVPs in the Broncos three Super Bowl Wins?

Answer 5: Terrell Davis, John Elway, and Von Miller

Question 6: Who connected on a 56-yard touchdown on the team’s first play from scrimmage in Super Bowl 22?

Answer 6: John Elway to Ricky Nattiel

Question 7: Which opposing quarterback was the first player to appear in the “I’m going to Disney World” television ad?

Answer 7: Phil Simms, Super Bowl 21

Question 8: Name the the female artists who have sung the National Anthem in the Broncos the Super Bowl victories?

Answer 8: Jewel (SB 32), Cher (SB 33), Lady Gaga (SB50)