  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:00 PMThe Super Bowl Today
    4:00 PMSuper Bowl on CBS Kick-Off Show
    4:30 PMSuper Bowl LIII
    8:00 PMThe World's Best
    9:03 PMCBS4 News Special Edition
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Danny Trevathan, Denver Broncos, Jason Elam, John Elway, Super Bowl, Terrell Davis, Von Miller


DENVER (CBS4) — You don’t have to master magic tricks or have the Pinterest-perfect appetizer to wow your fellow Broncos fans during Super Bowl LIII. CBS4’s Eric Christiansen compiled these five Broncos Super Bowl trivia questions. Turn them into a game for your friends, or impress them with your amazing knowledge!

(Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

GAME ON:

Question 1: Who scored the Broncos’ first touchdown in a Super Bowl?

Answer 1: Rob Lytle, Super Bowl 12

*****

Question 2: Which Bronco has the most tackles in a Super Bowl?

Answer 2: Danny Trevathan, SB 48

*****

Question 3: Which Broncos kicker booted the team’s longest field goal in a Super Bowl?

(credit: iStock/Getty Images)

Answer 3: Jason Elam, 51 yards, Super Bowl 32

*****

Question 4: How many times did the Broncos sack Cam Newton in Super Bowl 50?

Derek Wolfe #95 and Danny Trevathan #59 of the Denver Broncos sack Cam Newton #1 of the Carolina Panthers in the third quarter during Super Bowl 50 at Levi’s Stadium on February 7, 2016 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Answer 4: Seven [7]

*****

Related: Big Game Bingo: Play Along As You Watch The Super Bowl On CBS!

*****

Question 5: Who were the MVPs in the Broncos three Super Bowl Wins?

Answer 5: Terrell Davis, John Elway, and Von Miller

*****

Question 6: Who connected on a 56-yard touchdown on the team’s first play from scrimmage in Super Bowl 22?

Answer 6: John Elway to Ricky Nattiel

*****

Question 7: Which opposing quarterback was the first player to appear in the “I’m going to Disney World” television ad?

Answer 7: Phil Simms, Super Bowl 21

*****

Question 8: Name the the female artists who have sung the National Anthem in the Broncos the Super Bowl victories?

Answer 8: Jewel (SB 32), Cher (SB 33), Lady Gaga (SB50)

Lady Gaga sings the National Anthem at Super Bowl 50 at Levi’s Stadium on February 7, 2016 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Matt Cowan/Getty Images)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s