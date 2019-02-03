



Broncos Country rejoiced on Saturday when not one, but two Broncos were voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2019. Team owner since 1984, Pat Bowlen , will be enshrined alongside retired cornerback Champ Bailey

Two of Bowlen’s six children, Brittany and Patrick, represented him on stage with the rest of the 2019 class.

Players, past and present, reacted all over social media when the news was released.

“Mr. Bowlen was a big reason why I ended up coming to Denver to play for the Broncos.” – Peyton Manning on Owner Pat Bowlen#PFHOF19 pic.twitter.com/k7M27mLWsP — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) February 3, 2019

Broncos’ General Manager and President of Football Operations, John Elway, shared his excitement.

I’m so thrilled for Pat! For what he did for the Broncos and the league, he is the definition of a Hall of Famer. There truly is no greater recognition in the world of football!!!! pic.twitter.com/3ZnyesJTMV — John Elway (@johnelway) February 3, 2019

Former Bronco and fellow Hall of Famer, Terrell Davis, attended the ceremony in Atlanta and shared his gratitude.

Current players, like Case Keenum and Will Parks, also congratulated Bowlen and his family.

So happy for the Broncos, the fans and the Bowlen family. Honored and proud to play for a Hall of Fame owner like Mr. Bowlen! https://t.co/G69sMhSEnB — Case Keenum (@casekeenum) February 3, 2019

