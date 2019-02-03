Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Broncos Country rejoiced on Saturday when not one, but two Broncos were voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2019. Team owner since 1984, Pat Bowlen, will be enshrined alongside retired cornerback Champ Bailey.
Two of Bowlen’s six children, Brittany and Patrick, represented him on stage with the rest of the 2019 class.
Players, past and present, reacted all over social media when the news was released.
Broncos’ General Manager and President of Football Operations, John Elway, shared his excitement.
Former Bronco and fellow Hall of Famer, Terrell Davis, attended the ceremony in Atlanta and shared his gratitude.
Current players, like Case Keenum and Will Parks, also congratulated Bowlen and his family.
