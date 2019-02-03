Filed Under:Art and Soul Annual Gala, Art Students League Of Denver


DENVER (CBS4) – Emeka Cook and Rachel Basye joined CBS4 This Morning on Sunday to highlight the upcoming Art and Soul Annual Gala on Thursday. The event benefits the Art Students League of Denver.

It will feature new work from the Art League’s faculty and community. Emeka showcased what some of the artwork will be featured at the gala while live the CBS4 Studio.

LINK: Art Students League of Denver

