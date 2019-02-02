Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Heart disease is the number on killer of Americans, and the American Heart Association wants to remind women to take charge of their health.
February is American Heart Month. CBS4 talked about some of the events this month in Denver with a Heart Association volunteer.
LINKS: Denver Heart Month Activities | CDC’s American Heart Month