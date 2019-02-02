DENVER (CBS4) – After a few quiet weather days around Colorado things will turn more active this weekend as a new storm moves into California. Snow and wind will return to the western mountains by tonight.

Travel will likely become slow and difficult at times by Sunday along Colorado’s western slope where most of the snow is expected to fall. Strong gusty winds will reduce visibility at times and increase avalanche danger in the backcountry.

Some snow will spill over the Continental Divide and into the higher foothills, such as around Georgetown along Interstate 70. But most locations in the foothills below 8,000 feet and the adjacent plains, including Denver, will stay on the dry side. A few rain or snow showers will be possible by Sunday evening as the center of the storm weakens over Colorado.

Everyone will experience windy conditions over the next 36 hours with some places potentially seeing gusts over 50 mph. A high wind watch has been issued south of Denver along Interstate 25 between Pueblo and the New Mexico state line.