DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Police Department unveiled a special badge to mark its 160th birthday. The first badge was presented to the family of fallen officer, Celina Hollis.

Celina Hollis (credit: CBS)

“It means everything to us. We are so blessed so blessed. The Denver Police Department, the museum, they are always thinking of Celina. They’re always doing so many things for us, for Celina’s daughter. We are just blessed. It’s a great honor,” Dorothy Hollis, Celina’s mother, said.

(credit: CBS)

Celina was killed in 2012 trying to break up a gang fight in City Park. While the commemorative badge celebrates the department’s anniversary, it also honors Hollis’ legacy.

(credit: CBS)

Officers have the option to purchase and wear the special badge throughout the 2019 year.

