DENVER (CBS4) – On Saturday morning, thousands of boxes of Girl Scout cookies were stacked up and ready for pickup. The parking lot at Elitch Gardens had everything from thin mints to tagalongs.

(credit: CBS)

Volunteers were handing them over to the scouts who are ready to start selling.

“I go up to total strangers and say ‘Would you like to buy some Girl Scout cookies?’ and usually they say yes because everyone loves Girl Scout cookies,” said 9-year-old Bianca Morris.

(credit: CBS)

“The biggest thing I learned from cookie sales was confidence because when I started I was so painfully shy and selling cookies brought me out of my shell and taught me how to be confident and talk to people,” said
13-Year-Old Katie Hurley.

(credit: CBS)

Girl Scout cookies officially go on sale on Sunday, which happens to be Super Bowl LIII Sunday.

Some boxes are $5 a box, but most are $4.

