DENVER (CBS4) – The Colorado Department of Transportation is teaming up with the Colorado State Patrol and various law enforcement agencies around the state for a DUI enforcement period. It starts on Saturday and runs through Super Bowl LIII and ends on Monday.

The campaign is named “The Heat In On.”

“Fans should have a sober ride or use a ridesharing service, taxi or public transit to get home safe after the big game,” said Darrell Lingk, Director of the Office of Transportation Safety at CDOT.

Transportation experts remind drivers aside from ride-sharing services and public transportation, they can also use mobile breathalyzers to help drinkers think again about getting behind the wheel.

CDOT also says if you host a party and serve your of-age guests alcohol, and they get into a crash, you could be held liable.

