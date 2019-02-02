GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (CBS4) – More than 1,000 students from 105 high schools gathered on Saturday to celebrate diversity. They participated in the Cherry Creek Diversity Conference at Cherry Creek High School.

It was an opportunity to talk about teenage issues.

Student organizers say this is the perfect time for students to gain life-long lessons.

“If we’re telling people or not filling that gap that says treating people differently because of superficial differences is okay then they’re going to take that lesson far into the future, finding their career, their jobs. They’re going to teach that to their children and their childrens’ children. So we want to change the narrative,” Zoe Siegel, a junior at Highlands Ranch High School.

This is the 26th year for the Cherry Creek Diversity Conference.