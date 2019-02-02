Filed Under:Denver Police, Officer-Involved Shooting, S. Canosa Court


DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police say a man died after being shot during a fight with a federal task force organized by the U.S. Marshals Service. The shooting happened on Friday on Canosa Court near Federal Boulevard and Alameda.

(credit: CBS)

Police say shots were fired after agents stopped a vehicle to arrest a suspect on a probation violation. However, details of what lead up to the shooting have not been released.

(credit: CBS)

Police officials say a woman who was also shot during the confrontation remains at a hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The man’s name has not been released.

