



Friday, March 8, 2019 9am-1:30pm

Where: Hyatt Regency Convention Center

What: WorldDenver’s International Women’s Day luncheon is one of the premier celebrations of IWD in Denver. This year we will be celebrating “Women in Technology” with a pitch competition and panel discussion in the morning, followed by an afternoon luncheon that will feature keynote speaker, Adriana Gascoigne, Founder and CEO of Girls in Tech. We will also be honoring Jill Tietjen, a pioneer and advocate for women in STEM. Click here for more information.