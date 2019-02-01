  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS4 News at 6
    6:30 PMTogether with Karen Leigh
    View All Programs
Sponsored By weekofwomen


When: Friday, March 8, 2019 9am-1:30pm

Where: Hyatt Regency Convention Center

What: WorldDenver’s International Women’s Day luncheon is one of the premier celebrations of IWD in Denver. This year we will be celebrating “Women in Technology” with a pitch competition and panel discussion in the morning, followed by an afternoon luncheon that will feature keynote speaker, Adriana Gascoigne, Founder and CEO of Girls in Tech. We will also be honoring Jill Tietjen, a pioneer and advocate for women in STEM.  Click here for more information.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s