When: Friday, March 8, 2019
Where: View of the World Gallery, 1930 Central Ave., Boulder, CO
What: Members & guests from NGOs & non-profit organizations network, honor environmental champions Lesley Smith & Christine Berg, learn from video presentation ‘Spaceship Earth’ and enjoy the amazing View of the World Gallery. Member Organizations include Zonta Foothills, United Nations Association-Boulder, League of Women Voters – Bldr, Business & Professional Women – Bldr, Boulder Valley Women’s Health Center, the American Association of University Women, YWCA, and numerous others. Click here for more information.