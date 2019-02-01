By Andrea Flores
DENVER (CBS4) – From an intimate, indoor Red Rocks show to celebrating the love of plants, here are 4 fun things to do this weekend.

(credit: botanicgardens.org)

Off the Clock: Plant Love

Attention all plant lovers! Head to the Denver Botanic Gardens today and celebrate the people, and plants, you love ahead of Valentine’s Day.

Enjoy the warmth and colors of exotic flowers, then savor local food and beverages. Tickets are $18 for members, and $21 for nonmembers.

Red Rocks Amphitheater (credit: CBS)

Local Set Series at Red Rocks

You can enjoy Red Rocks even in the middle of winter. Saturday, the second annual Local Set Series returns to Red Rocks.

The intimate, indoor, Red Rocks experience features live music from Colorado musicians, local food, and a backstage tour. Tickets are $50.

“The Wizard of Oz” (credit Colorado Ballet)

Colorado Ballet’s Wizard of Oz

This weekend, follow the yellow brick road to the exciting premiere of The Wizard of Oz.

The ballet performance of the popular musicals graces the Ellie Caulkins Opera House stage this weekend and next weekend. Tickets start at $30.

(credit: Denver Zoo)

Free Day at the Denver Zoo

Sunday is free day at the Denver Zoo!

Head out with the whole family and monkey around the park, while checking out the newest animal additions and exhibits. The park opens at 10 a.m. and closes at 4 p.m.

Andrea Flores

