



— Advertisers will be bringing their A-game to CBS on Sunday for television’s biggest yearly event. An estimated 103.4 million people watched the Super Bowl last year and companies are willing to pay more than $5 million for a 30-second spot during the big game.

This year’s commercials feature celebrities including Harrison Ford, the Backstreet Boys, 2 Chainz, Serena Williams, Jason Bateman, Cardi B and Michael Bublé — and hit the full spectrum of emotions, from hilarious to inspirational.

If the ads are your favorite part of watching Super Bowl, you’ve come to the right place. Here are a bunch of the ads that you can expect to air during Super Bowl LIII between the Patriots and Rams on Sunday — which you can stream right here on CBSSports.com.

Amazon: Not Everything Makes the Cut

Avacados From Mexico: Top Dog

Bubly: Can I have a bublé?

Budweiser: Wind Never Felt Better

Doritos: Chance the Rapper x Backstreet Boys

Pepsi: More Than OK

Bumble: #InHerCourt Anthem

Expensify: 2 Chainz X Adam Scott – Expensify This

BON & VIV Spiked Seltzer: The Pitch

Burger King: Preppin’

Colgate: The Close Talker

Devour: Food Porn

Hyundai: The Elevator

Kia: The Great Unknowns – What If?

Michelob Ultra: The Pure Experience

Michelob Ultra: Robots

Microsoft: We All Win

Olay: Killer Skin

Planters: Mr. Peanut Is Always There In Crunch Time

Pringles: Sad Device

Stella Artois: Change Up The Usual

Audi Presents: Cashew

Verizon: The Team That Wouldn’t Be Here

Toyota: Toni

[ yellow tail ]: Tastes Like Happy

