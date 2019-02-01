Comments
DENVER (CBS4) — Advertisers will be bringing their A-game to CBS on Sunday for television’s biggest yearly event. An estimated 103.4 million people watched the Super Bowl last year and companies are willing to pay more than $5 million for a 30-second spot during the big game.
This year’s commercials feature celebrities including Harrison Ford, the Backstreet Boys, 2 Chainz, Serena Williams, Jason Bateman, Cardi B and Michael Bublé — and hit the full spectrum of emotions, from hilarious to inspirational.
If the ads are your favorite part of watching Super Bowl, you’ve come to the right place. Here are a bunch of the ads that you can expect to air during Super Bowl LIII between the Patriots and Rams on Sunday — which you can stream right here on CBSSports.com.
Amazon: Not Everything Makes the Cut
Avacados From Mexico: Top Dog
Bubly: Can I have a bublé?
Budweiser: Wind Never Felt Better
Doritos: Chance the Rapper x Backstreet Boys
Pepsi: More Than OK
Bumble: #InHerCourt Anthem
Expensify: 2 Chainz X Adam Scott – Expensify This
BON & VIV Spiked Seltzer: The Pitch
Burger King: Preppin’
Colgate: The Close Talker
Devour: Food Porn
Hyundai: The Elevator
Kia: The Great Unknowns – What If?
Michelob Ultra: The Pure Experience
Michelob Ultra: Robots
Microsoft: We All Win
Olay: Killer Skin
Planters: Mr. Peanut Is Always There In Crunch Time
Pringles: Sad Device
Stella Artois: Change Up The Usual
Audi Presents: Cashew
Verizon: The Team That Wouldn’t Be Here
Toyota: Toni