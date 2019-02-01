



A motorist found Shelby Weatherly’s body on a cold, snowy morning in late September of 2017. The 24-year-old woman had been stabbed 19 times, among other injuries.

Wednesday, the man suspected of killing her was convicted of the crime by a Douglas County jury.

Mihail Petrov, 38, was found guilty of 1st Degree Murder and seven other charges related to Weatherly’s death.

“He dumped her body like garbage,” District Attorney George Brauchler. “There is no room in our society for such a monster.”

According to prosecutors, Petrov’s fingerprints were found on items around Weatherly’s body, Weatherly’s blood was found on Petrov’s clothing and car interior, and Petrov bragged to two people he had killed someone.

Petrov was arrested two weeks after the murder while driving a stolen vehicle. Cocaine and methamphetamine were in the vehicle with him, prosecutors said.

In a separate hearing Thursday, Petrov was found to be a habitual criminal. He is set for sentencing April 30.

The statutory sentence for first-degree murder is life in prison without the possibility of parole.