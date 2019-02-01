DENVER (CBS4) – Art can bring communities together and expose people to different cultures. The Riverfront Park Community Foundation in Denver is hoping to do just that with a new piece from a prominent Mexican sculptor.

The piece is called the “Luz De Denver” by Jorge Marin.

“Jorge’s work predominantly focuses on getting the public to focus on experiencing art on an everyday basis,” explained Jodye Whitesell with the Riverfront Park Community Foundation.

Back in 2016, the sculpture was part of a temporary show in Commons Park called “The Wings of the City,” which visited cities across the country. The sculpture drew in so many people to see the artwork and engage with the neighborhood that officials decided to permanently install the piece.

The Riverfront Park Community Foundation is funded by people who live in the neighborhood and by property sales. Their goal is to incorporate more arts and education within the community.

“Art plays a lot of critical roles in the community,” Whitesell said. “First to engage in their spaces, to engage with other people and of course to think outside of themselves.”

“Luz De Denver” is placed in the plaza on the west side of the Millennium Bridge.