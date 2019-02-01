  • CBS4On Air

Lindsey Vonn


VAIL, Colo. (CBS4) – Lindsey Vonn announced that she will retire from competitive skiing later this month. The 34-year-old Coloradan made the announcement on Instagram on Friday morning, saying injuries have taken their toll.

Lindsey Vonn of the USA wins the overall SuperG and Downhill World Cup globes during the Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup Finals Women’s Super G on March 19, 2015, in Meribel, France. (Photo by Alexis Boichard/Agence Zoom/Getty Images)

Vonn, from Vail, holds the women’s record of 82 World Cup wins. She needed just five more victories to beat Swede Ingemar Stenmark’s record of 86.

She says the World Championships in Sweden next week will be the final races of her career.

“I am not able make the turns necessary to compete the way I know I can,” Vonn said in her post. “My body is broken beyond repair and it isn’t letting me have the final season I dreamed of. My body is screaming at me to STOP and it’s time for me to listen.”

