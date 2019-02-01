



– Lindsey Vonn announced that she will retire from competitive skiing later this month. The 34-year-old Coloradan made the announcement on Instagram on Friday morning, saying injuries have taken their toll.

Vonn, from Vail, holds the women’s record of 82 World Cup wins. She needed just five more victories to beat Swede Ingemar Stenmark’s record of 86.

She says the World Championships in Sweden next week will be the final races of her career.

“I am not able make the turns necessary to compete the way I know I can,” Vonn said in her post. “My body is broken beyond repair and it isn’t letting me have the final season I dreamed of. My body is screaming at me to STOP and it’s time for me to listen.”

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. CNN contributed to this report.)