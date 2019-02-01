



– Starting this weekend, some King Soopers stores will no longer be open 24 hours in Colorado. Five locations will get rid of its round-the-clock store hours starting Sunday.

The grocery store chain will get rid of the round-the-clock hours at other King Soopers locations around Colorado including two in Denver, Fort Collins, Lakewood and Glendale.

Those stores will shift their business hours to 5 a.m. to midnight starting Sunday. King Soopers says the change is due to changing shopping patterns.