Filed Under:Boulder, CU Buffaloes, Joe Tumpkin, Mike MacIntyre, Pamela Fine, Phil DiStefano, University of Colorado


BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– A guilty plea was entered in the domestic violence case involving a former University of Colorado football assistant coach accused of repeatedly beating his girlfriend. Joe Tumpkin was facing felony assault charges.

Joseph Tumpkin (left) (credit: CBS)

Instead, Tumpkin pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor and the felony charge was dismissed as part of the plea agreement. His ex-girlfriend opposes the deal.

She plans to address the court at Tumpkin’s sentencing hearing in April.

