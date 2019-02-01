Comments
BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– A guilty plea was entered in the domestic violence case involving a former University of Colorado football assistant coach accused of repeatedly beating his girlfriend. Joe Tumpkin was facing felony assault charges.
Instead, Tumpkin pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor and the felony charge was dismissed as part of the plea agreement. His ex-girlfriend opposes the deal.
She plans to address the court at Tumpkin’s sentencing hearing in April.