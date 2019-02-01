



Friday, March 8, 2019

Where: Everyday Joe’s Coffee House, Fort Collins

What: G.L.O.B.A.L. Justice presents Women Empowering Women: Justice and Leadership Forum. This free event brings together women from across generations, backgrounds, and sectors to come together for a time of inspiration and insights from seasoned and emerging leaders. This year’s theme is Inspiration. Ideas. Innovation. This year’s event features Dr. Jan Nerger, Dean of Natural Sciences at Colorado State University and Gitanjali Rao, student, scientist and inventor. The event also includes a panel of professional women from various fields: Ann Clarke (Founder/CEO, Colorado Women of Influence), Teresa Funke (author/speaker), Hon. Jackie Marsh (Mayor of Loveland), Deanne Mulvihill (CEO, Berthoud Chamber of Commerce), Patti Smith (Founder, Her Legacy of Fort Collins), and Chelsea Thompson (Executive Director, Life for the Innocent). Click here for more information.