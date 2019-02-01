DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado’s weather history is full of extremes, but nothing like what happened on Feb. 1, 1985, when the small village of Maybell dropped to -61 degrees. It was one of several bitterly cold days in the wake of an arctic front.

Other lows around Northwest Colorado on that date include…

-45 degrees in Walden

-44 degrees in Steamboat Springs

-42 degrees in Grand Lake (6 miles SSW)

-40 degrees at Williams Fork Dam

-36 degrees in Hayden

-36 degrees in Spicer

-35 degrees in Craig (4 miles SW)

-35 degrees in Grand Lake (1 mile NW)

-34 degrees in Little Hills

-34 degrees – Berthoud Pass

-30 degrees in Allenspark (2 miles SE)

-27 degrees in Rangely (1 mile E)

-26 degrees at Cabin Creek

On the other side of the Rocky Mountains it was also extremely cold on that date with a a high of -2 degrees and a low of -13 degrees in Denver. The low in Denver fell below zero every night between Jan. 30 and Feb. 7 of that year.