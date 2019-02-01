



– After seeing a story on CBS4, Cesar Amezquita knew he had to help. Rachel Miles was struggling with homelessness and was working towards finding a place to live.

“There was something in my heart telling me to help her. I could see a person that was trying, even though she was homeless,” said Amezquita.

Before he saw a story about Miles experiencing homelessness, Amezquita couldn’t stop thinking about a sermon he heard while on vacation in Chicago.

“The pastor was saying not to end January without helping someone and it could be a homeless person,” he said.

Miles had been living in her car until it was totaled in an accident. Amezquita offered to help her buy a new car.

Miles told CBS4 having a car was important to keep a job so she could eventually get enough money to find an apartment.

“I didn’t save anyone’s life. I just felt compelled to help her,” said Amezquita.

He’s hoping other people will be willing to help those in need.

“What are the probabilities of you being in Chicago, and someone in Chicago saying help a homeless person before January ends. And then you come here and there’s this homeless person in need and you feel that strong connection,” Amezquita said.