Filed Under:Bill Karelis, Boulder County, Sexual Assault on a Child, Shambhala, William Lloyd Karelis

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Investigators say there may be more victims connected to a man arrested for sexual assault on a child. William Lloyd Karelis, also known as Bill Karelis, was arrested by Boulder police.

Karelis, 71, was arrested for sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust. His alleged victim told investigators that he was assaulted by Karelis multiple times beginning in 2000 when she was 13 years old.

William Lloyd Karelis (credit: Boulder County)

Karelis was introduced to his victim through his position at the Shambhala, a Buddhist community, as a teacher and leader at meditation retreats.

Police believe that over a span of 30 years there are additional victims. Anyone who believes they or someone they know was victimized by Karelis in the past is asked to call Boulder Police Detective Ross Richart at 303.441.1833 or Detective Heather Frey at 303.441.3369. There is no statute of limitations involving children under the age of 15.

