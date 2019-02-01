ATLANTA (CBS4)– Both Beth Bowlen-Wallace and Brittany Bowlen were in attendance at the Merlin Olsen Luncheon in Atlanta on Friday. Beth and Brittany both representing their father, and Broncos owner, Pat Bowlen as they await word of his potential enshrinement into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

It’s surreal. Amazing is a word that I can use,” said Beth Bowlen-Wallace. “It’s been wonderful so far that he’s gotten this recognition.”

“It’s emotional,” added Brittany. “We wish he was here, but to be able to represent him, it’s an absolute honor.”

Much of the off-the-field news surrounding the Broncos has centered on their ownership issues and the uncertain future surrounding the organization; however, both Brittany and Beth made it a point to keep the focus on their father.

“Right now, this week, it’s about my dad,” said Brittany. “I’m just here for him. I’m here to celebrate him, I’m here to have all of those emotions and those conversations are for in their time.

Beth offered a similar sentiment, “At this time we’re really going to be focusing on my father and the possible induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. I have not comment when it comes to anything to do with ownership or the dispute.”

Pat Bowlen is one of four Hall of Fame finalists with strong Broncos ties. Former players Champ Bailey, Steve Atwater, and John Lynch are also finalists for enshrinement.

The official Hall of Fame Class of 2019 will be announced on Saturday at the NFL Honors ceremony in Atlanta.