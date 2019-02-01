  • CBS4On Air

When: Thursday, March 7, 2019 from 6:30-7:30pm

Where: Mercury Cafe 2199 California Street

What: A free evening open to the public where you get to meet other local female artists but instead of telling us what kind of artist you are, SHOW us! Bring your dancing shoes, monologues, your paintings or photographs, or even your guitar and have 1-2 minutes to highlight your work among community supporters and future collaborators. Click here for more information

