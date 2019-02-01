DENVER (CBS4) – The first few days of February will bring mild and dry conditions to Colorado thanks to a ridge of high pressure in the upper atmosphere. But extended forecasts indicate the mild weather will be short-lived as a pattern change is anticipated sometime next week.

According to NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center much colder air will invade the northern and central Rocky Mountains sometime in the next 6-10 days. The below normal temperatures could stick around for more than a week.

Along with the anticipated cold there could be a series of storm systems that move across the lower 48 states. NOAA’s outlook says a large part of the country has the chance to see above normal precipitation during the middle of February.

While that may sound exciting for those who love February snow, don’t count your chicken before they hatch, especially in Denver and along the Front Range. February is historically a dry month so it won’t take much moisture to end up being above normal.