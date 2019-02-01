By Chris Spears
DENVER (CBS4) – The first few days of February will bring mild and dry conditions to Colorado thanks to a ridge of high pressure in the upper atmosphere. But extended forecasts indicate the mild weather will be short-lived as a pattern change is anticipated sometime next week.

According to NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center much colder air will invade the northern and central Rocky Mountains sometime in the next 6-10 days. The below normal temperatures could stick around for more than a week.

6-10 Day Temperature Outlook (credit: CBS)

8-14 Day Temperature Outlook (credit: CBS)

Along with the anticipated cold there could be a series of storm systems that move across the lower 48 states. NOAA’s outlook says a large part of the country has the chance to see above normal precipitation during the middle of February.

6-10 Day Precipitation Outlook (credit: CBS)

8-14 Day Precipitation Outlook (credit: CBS)

While that may sound exciting for those who love February snow, don’t count your chicken before they hatch, especially in Denver and along the Front Range. February is historically a dry month so it won’t take much moisture to end up being above normal.

Chris Spears

