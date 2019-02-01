



– On Friday, 16-year-old Aidan Zellmer pleaded guilty to killing 10-year-old Kiaya Campbell in June 2017. Zellmer was 15 when Campbell was killed. He was charged with first degree murder.

Zellmer was with Campbell the night she disappeared in Thornton.

Zellmer claimed the two had been separated in a rain storm. His mother was in a relationship with Campbell’s father at the time.

Campbell’s body was found the next day behind homes near 128th Avenue and Jasmine Street. The Adams County Coroner’s Office found she had been beaten to death.

Zellmer will be sentenced on March 11. Zellmer will be eligible for parole after 40 years.