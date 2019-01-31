



–Â A wanted fugitive got picked up by deputies — after posting a message on Facebook asking for a ride. The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office said 28-year-old Bryan Sohn was a nationally wanted fugitive with multiple felony warrants.

After Sohn’s car broke down on Vail Pass in Summit County on Monday, he posted a message on Facebook asking for help.

The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office saw Sohn’s plea and posted a message on their Facebook page, warning people not to pick him up.

“You guys should go help him,” one person commented on the sheriff’s post.

“Bryan, sit tight. Looks like a ride is on its way,” another person commented on Sohn’s post.

When deputies got to the location, they found Sohn’s car but he was gone.

“Found his vehicle, looking for him,” investigators wrote in an update.

According to the Vail Daily, Sohn managed to get a ride and arranged to have his car towed to his Avon home. Investigators notified Avon police, who waited for the tow truck and then followed it to Sohn.

Eagle County deputies arrived and when they searched Sohn they found a small plastic bag containing a substance that field tested as methamphetamine, the paper reported.

Court records show Sohn was booked into the Eagle County Jail Monday afternoonÂ on possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, false reporting, contempt of court/failure to comply, and a warrant out of El Paso County. Sohn is charged withÂ identity theft, forgery and theft in El Paso County.

Sohn pleaded guilty toÂ burglary, forgery and theft charges in Eagle County in 2017 and his warrant there was forÂ failure to comply with the probationary part of his sentence, the Daily reported.