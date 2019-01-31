



There’s something for everyone in the Super Bowl — including placing side bets — often called proposition bets.

These prop bets are usually placed before or during the game for things that have very little to with the direct outcome of the game.

“It’s anything and everything from how long a singer sings the National Anthem to how many yards are gained on the very first play to how many yards are gained during the second half,” explained attorney Rogge Dunn.

But Dunne said prop bets can create legal issues if the players or singers are in on the bet.

Thus, the NFL is asking congress to outright ban prop bets, fearing match fixing.

