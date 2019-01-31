



– Legendary tight end Shannon Sharpe is hopeful a few more Broncos will be added to the Pro Football Hall Of Fame this weekend. The former Broncos tight end and Hall Of Famer spoke to CBS4 Thursday afternoon from Atlanta, the site of Super Bowl LIII

“What would it mean as a former player to see (Broncos owner) Pat Bowlen get into the Hall of Fame?” CBS4’s Michael Spencer asked Sharpe.

“It’s a great honor. He’s very deserving. I just wish he was in a better state to understand what’s going on,” said Sharpe. “But his family will know full well. They’ll get the gravity of what this means to have the architect of those great Bronco teams to finally take his rightful place among some of the other greats.”

Bowlen is a finalist for the Hall in the Contributor category. He has been the Broncos owner sinceÂ 1984, and the team has won three Super Bowls during that time. He hasn’t been involved in team operations since 2014 when it was officially announced that he had Alzheimer’s disease.

“I believe it’s going to happen,” Sharpe said of the likelihood Bowlen will be elected to the Hall on Saturday.

In addition to Bowlen, former Broncos players Champ Bailey, Steve Atwater and John Lynch are all finalists (as well as Ty Law who spent a short time at the end of his career in Denver).

“(It’s great) anytime Broncos players can go to theÂ Pro Football Hall Of Fame because before John (Elway) got in we had a drought. Now all of a sudden John got in and we got Floyd (Little) in, we got ‘Zim’ (Gary Zimmerman) in, myself, T.D. (Terrell Davis) and so hopefully this year we can add a couple more to the list.”

The Pro Football Hall of FameÂ Class of 2019 will be announced during the NFL Honors ceremony, which airs on CBS4 at 8 p.m. Saturday.

The following Broncos are currently in the Hall:

John Elway (a Bronco from 1983-1998)

Shannon Sharpe (1990-99, 2002-03)

Gary Zimmerman (1993-1997)

Terrell Davis (1995-2001)

Brian Dawkins (2009-2011)

Floyd Little (1967-1975)

Willie Brown (1963-1966)

Tony Dorsett (1988)

