DENVER (CBS4) – The Rockies and Nolan Arenado will skip the arbitration meeting and have agreed to a one-year deal ahead of his impending free agency.

The deal is worth $26 million.

The Colorado Rockies have agreed to a one-year contract with 3B Nolan Arenado. The club has now agreed to contract… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…—

Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) February 01, 2019

That number, according to Ken Rosenthal of the MLB Network, that number is a record for the arbitration process.

With the deal, the Rockies have reached deals with all eight arbitration-eligible players on their roster.

Arenado is an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2019 season unless he and the Rockies come to a long-term agreement before the end of the year.