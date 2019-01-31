By Ben Warwick
Filed Under:arbitration, Colorado Rockies, MLB, Nolan Arenado

DENVER (CBS4) – The Rockies and Nolan Arenado will skip the arbitration meeting and have agreed to a one-year deal ahead of his impending free agency.

The deal is worth $26 million.

That number, according to Ken Rosenthal of the MLB Network, that number is a record for the arbitration process.

With the deal, the Rockies have reached deals with all eight arbitration-eligible players on their roster.

Arenado is an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2019 season unless he and the Rockies come to a long-term agreement before the end of the year.

