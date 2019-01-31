



– Next week will mark six years since the disappearance of Kelsie Schelling . The young woman from Denver vanished after she drove to Pueblo to meet her boyfriend.

Now the reward for information leading to her location has doubled. The reward is now $100,000.

Schelling’s boyfriend, Donthe Lucas, has been charged with her murder. He has pleaded not guilty.

A judge scheduled his trial for April.

Schelling was last seen in February 2013 headed from her home in Denver to Pueblo to talk to Lucas about her pregnancy. She is presumed to be dead but her body has not been found.

Lucas was arrested in December while in jail on an unrelated robbery charge.