Filed Under:Colorado Bureau of Investigation, Donthe Lucas, Kelsie Schelling, Pueblo


DENVER (CBS4)– Next week will mark six years since the disappearance of Kelsie Schelling. The young woman from Denver vanished after she drove to Pueblo to meet her boyfriend.

Now the reward for information leading to her location has doubled. The reward is now $100,000.

Kelsie Schelling (credit: CBS)

Schelling’s boyfriend, Donthe Lucas, has been charged with her murder. He has pleaded not guilty.

A judge scheduled his trial for April.

Donthe Lucas (credit: Pueblo Police Dept.)

Schelling was last seen in February 2013 headed from her home in Denver to Pueblo to talk to Lucas about her pregnancy. She is presumed to be dead but her body has not been found.

(credit: CBS)

Lucas was arrested in December while in jail on an unrelated robbery charge.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s